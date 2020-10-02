256 arrested for graft in 2019; 13 convicted, 19 chargesheeted

new delhi: According to the National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 256 government officials in Delhi were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act), of which only 19 were chargesheeted, 13 were convicted and six were acquitted. However, the data showed that against all of them, the column for departmental action said "nil".



Other columns were for: dismissed or removed from service, imprisoned or awarded major punishment, and awarded minor punishment.

The data shows that about 210 cases under the PC Act and related sections of IPC were pending investigation from the previous year and 18 cases were reported in 2019. In 10 cases, final reports were submitted and in 13 cases, chargesheets were filed and at the end of the year, 203 cases were pending investigation.

The Delhi Police has its own vigilance branch and they conduct surprise checks in the visible wings of Delhi Police such as Traffic, PCR vans and beat officers in order to detect any irregular public dealing involving corruption.

Screening Committee

According to an order which was circulated in December 2019, a Screening Committee was constituted by the Delhi Police for screening names of suspected

officers from the IPS and DANIPS posted in Delhi, against whom there are complaints, doubts or suspicion for the preparation of Agreed List with members and convenor of the committee.

The order adds that the committee shall prepare the list of suspected officers by discussions with the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory, the DIG of Police, CBI and SP of the local branch of the CBI, as per the MHA's directions.