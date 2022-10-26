253 challans issued, Rs 32.4L fine imposed over non-compliance of dust norms: Govt

New Delhi: Under the anti-dust campaign, the officers of the Delhi government have inspected 6,868 construction sites, issued 253 challans and imposed fines of Rs 32.4 lakh for violation of guidelines issued at construction sites.



These observations surfaced at a review meeting on the anti-dust campaign chaired by Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday alongside officials from DPCC and Environment Department. As per Rai, 586 teams have been formed under the anti-campaign, including 33 teams of DPCC.

Rai stated, "In order to reduce the pollution of Delhi during the winter season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the Winter Action Plan on September 30. On the basis of which the concerned departments have started work to implement it on the ground. We have launched Green War Room, from where it is being monitored. The Delhi government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people. The government is running many campaigns to reduce pollution such as anti dust campaign, spraying of bio decomposer, tree plantation campaign, awareness campaign about firecrackers, water sprinkling campaign with mobile anti smog gun etc"

He added, "The teams are constantly visiting construction sites. These teams will ensure that the construction guidelines are followed there. It is necessary to implement 14 norms on construction sites. The campaign was launched on October 6 and will run till 6 November. If any site refuses to follow the rules of dust control, action will be taken upon it as per law. According to the NGT guidelines, a fine ranging from 10,000 up to 5 lakh will be imposed for violation of the rule on the construction sites. If there is severe violation then the construction site will be shut."

Rai also directed the officials of the Environment Department to take daily reports from the teams regarding the Anti Dust Campaign and appealed to the people of Delhi that if they find any irregularities in the construction and demolition work, then they should complain about it on Green Delhi App.

The anti-dust Campaign by the Delhi government was launched earlier this month to inspect construction and demolition (C&D) sites around the Capital and ensure that dust-related norms are being followed. The monitoring teams can impose fines ranging from Rs 10,000 up to Rs 5 lakh on violation of dust rules as per National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.