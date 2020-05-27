250 shanties gutted in massive fire at Tughlakabad, hundreds displaced

new delhi: Hundreds of people were displaced after a fire raged through 250 shanties in the Tughlakabad area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. While the Delhi Police has launched a probe to check for foul play, the Delhi government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 each to the families affected by the blaze.



A fire official said the department got a call regarding the incident at around 12:50 am. Around 30 fire tenders were rushed to Delhi's Tughlakabad area to douse the massive fire.

"It was a medium fire which took nearly three hours to be doused. In the evening, we sent another tender as smouldering was reported from the area," an official said. No casualty was reported. One seven-year-old girl received 30 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

One official added that they suspect nearly 1,000 people were affected by the fire but government officials claimed that around 400 people had been displaced as a result of the blaze.

"The spot was congested and packed with combustible materials. Several people had gathered at the spot and we were telling them to maintain social distancing," a fire official said, adding that the combustible materials acted as a catalyst, spreading the fire all over the place.

Another official said that while they were dousing the fire, there were several-cylinder blasts in the area as well. The fire was brought under control by 3:40 am.

Southeast DM Harleen Kaur said around 140 shanties were burnt down and they have provided help to the people who were affected in the fire.

"In the morning, our team reached the spot and provided them with food, mobile toilets, drinking water. We have installed tents for temporary shelter," she said, adding that they have also told them to maintain social distancing and provided them with masks.

"Close to 400 people were affected in the fire. Most of the shanties which were burnt were used for storage. People were not living there," she further said. The people who were living there dealt with scraps.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that they have registered a case under sections 436 and 337 of IPC. "Investigation is going on and so far we have not found any foul play," he said.

The Delhi government will give Rs 25,000 to each family affected in the fire that broke out in slums of the Tughlaqabad area.

According to DFS the materials used for constructions of JJ cluster are highly combustible and produce toxic gasses when involved in fire. These areas are also providing space for storage of huge quantities of waste rags, chemicals, plastic, PVC, etc. and unsystematic layout leads to entire area gutted in fire in a very short period of time. Wind speed also plays havoc in such a situation.

Seven fire incidents in May

There were around seven fire incidents in May including a fire in Keshavpuram shoe manufacturing factory. According to DFS, in last 10 days (from May 16 to May 25) they have received over 900 calls of different kind of incidents.

Atul Garg, Director DFS said: "Don't cook food inside the hut and proper wiring should be there for safety." He further said, due to lockdown many offices were closed so before opening the office people should get all electrical equipment

checked.