25-yr-old woman stabbed to death by snatchers in Adarsh Nagar lane, 2 held

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man on Saturday after she resisted an alleged snatching bid here in Northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.



The woman has been identified as one Simran Kaur and was carrying her 2-year-old child when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have arrested two accused persons in connection with the incident, one 22-year-old Mohd. Aqibul and 19-year-old Fardeen, both residents of Jahangirpuri, and booked them under sections of murder.

Police had earlier in the day deployed as many as 10 teams in order to nab the accused persons who had been identified on the basis of CCTV

footage.

As per police, the incident took place late on Saturday when Singh, carrying her 2-year-old daughter, along with her mother, was returning from a market near her house.

According to police, at around 9:48 pm, a PCR call was received regarding the stabbing of a woman by two boys on a scooty near E Block in Adarsh Nagar here. Following this, a police team rushed to the spot and took the victim to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where she succumbed to her injuries.

"... Two boys came on a scooty and one of them followed her and attempted to snatch her chain. When she resisted and tried to nab him, he stabbed her and both boys fled away from the spot," DCP (Southwest) Usha Rangnani said.

As per the CCTV footage which has since gone viral on social media, the accused can be seen following the victim and her mother following which he makes attempts to snatch her chain. However, the same is resisted by Singh while her mother intervenes.

Following this, the woman can be seen dropping her child after the man stabs her. The accused can then be seen fleeing from the spot.

Singh had come from Patiala to Delhi to her maternal home two days ago, a senior police officer told Millennium Post.