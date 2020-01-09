25-yr-old man killed in Patparganj fire

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was suffocated to death in a fire at a printing press in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area on early Thursday morning, police and fire department officials said.



"The fire was reported at 2:38 am. More than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 8 am. One casualty was reported and the body was taken to the hospital" Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

He said the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement.

The blaze broke out at Patparganj Industrial Area post midnight. Visuals captured the massive blaze at the three-storey building as firemen tried to put out the flames. Smoke was seen from the building this morning even after flames were doused.

The man who died in the fire has been identified as Phool Dev, from Bihar, who used to work as a help there. Dev went inside the building in the night to sleep before the fire started and died due to suffocation, the fire department official said. The body has been kept at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for the post-mortem and his family has been informed.

The fire incident comes nearly a week after a massive blaze in a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi.

A part of the building had collapsed after an explosion. A fire-fighter was killed and 14 others injured.