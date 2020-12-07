25-year-old man shot dead in front of female friend

new delhi: A 25-year-old man was shot dead in front of his female friend on Saturday in Begampur here in Rohini, the Delhi Police



said.

According to police, the victim Bharat Solanki alias Yovin was previously involved in four cases of robbery extortion, among others. "Efforts are being made to identify the assailants," DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said.

"Solanki and his friend were shopping at a grocery shop in a market where they allegedly got involved in a tussle between another customer and the shopkeeper," Mishra said. However, when Solanki came out of the shop, he was shot by the assailant on his head, the DCP said.

"Both Solanki and the woman were allegedly part of a gang and we are investigating that angle," he added.