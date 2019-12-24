25-year-old forges gang of school dropouts, robs 12 vehicles in Ggm

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Monday night arrested a gang of four people who have robbed 12 vehicles that also included two Honda citys from the city.

The information shared, however, by the police revealed an interesting and a dangerous trend. The group was forged by a 25-year-old person identified as Sunny who belonged from Alwar, Rajsthan.

He formed a group of three persons from different states of Haryana, Punjab and West Bengal all of whom had come to the city for better livelihood over two years ago.

The three have been identified as Sanu (24), Dalip (23) and Bhagti (19).

The culprits were school dropout. According to the law enforcement officials, the four had got in touch over a year ago and decided to steal vehicles for making a quick buck.

"The gang was operating in the areas of old Gurugram and were very successful in stealing the vehciles. Despite not being very educated the gang thrived owing to the street smartness," said Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime).