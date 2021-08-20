25 new cases and 2 deaths

New Delhi: Twenty-five fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department. The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the national Capital has risen to 25,079.



No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 27 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data. This was the tenth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, when zero fatality had been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12 and August 13 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, as per official data.