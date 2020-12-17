24X7 water: DJB's rainwater harvesting drive launched

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Wednesday launched the rainwater harvesting campaign — '30 Days. 200 Structures' — in a meeting held with all the 42 Zonal officers.



Through the rainwater harvesting project the city's residents will have access to water 24X7, Vice Chairman of DJB Raghav Chadha said adding that he will hold a review meeting of the project in 30 days.

"I'd like for Delhi to reach a stage where people can flaunt their rainwater harvesting structures," he said.

The Vice Chairman stressed on the need to get actual work done and not leave this project on paper only and that ZROs will act as the face of DJB.

He encouraged the ZROs to use their goodwill with the concerned members of RWAs, colleges, hospitals, hotels and industrial areas and bank on individual goodwill to get people to invest in such structures.

Chadha said, "It won't be enough to simply write letters to RWAs, colleges, hospitals, hotels, industrial areas where structures are to be built. Each ZRO shares a special bond, a special relation with their

zone. Their personal visits will surely help." The Board has asked each zone to identify a minimum of five places where Rain water Harvesting (RWH) structures can be built but they can aim for more.

"Five is an ordinary number, and I'd like every ZRO to aim for as many more as possible," Chadha said while adding that several hospitals don't have RWH structures and ZROs can rope in such hospitals.

"The smaller shopping malls can be another prospective place for RWH structures. Even market associations can work on constructing such structures," the Vice Chairman said in a statement and also said that if some RWAs or colleges are willing to construct more he will

personally visit them and interact with them.

"Should any ZRO require any form of technical assistance in their zone, they can avail the same from DJB's Rainwater Harvesting Cell. They can also explain the financial benefits with respect to rebate and penalties applicable to consumers," Chadha said.