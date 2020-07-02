2,442 new cases, 1,644 discharged in one day

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,442 new COVID-19 cases after reporting decreasing new cases for the last few days, taking the total tally here to 89,802. The Delhi government said that the Capital currently has 27,007 active cases, of which 16,703 are under home isolation.



However, with 61 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 fatalities here have reached 2,803. Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 59,992 with 1,644 fresh recoveries reported on Wednesday. However, an analysis of June's COVID-19 data from Delhi has shown that the Capital has seen both the worst and best of the pandemic in the last 30 days, especially in terms of daily positivity rate and recovery rate.

On June 13, Delhi had recorded 2,134 new cases after having conducted 5,776 tests for the day leading to a daily positivity rate of almost 37 per cent. However, Wednesday's numbers showed that with over 19,000 tests conducted for the day, Delhi had a daily positivity rate of 12.2 per cent — a decrease of over 27 percentage points in a little over 15 days.

And as for the recovery rate, Delhi had nearly 15,000 recovered patients on June 13 and with the total case as on that date being nearly 39,000, the Capital was going at a recovery rate of 38.3 per cent.

However, by the end of the month, this had increased by over 28 percentage points to a rate of 66.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city has reached 5,51,708 tests, of which 19,956 were conducted in the last 24 hours. As per Wednesday's bulletin, 9,913 RT-PCR tests and 10,043 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Besides, the number of available beds for Coronavirus patients is inching towards 10,000 with currently a total of 9,350 beds vacant. As opposed to initial estimates, only around 5,800 of Delhi's active patients are currently being treated at hospitals.