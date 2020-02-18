244 Indians test negative for Coronavirus at Manesar camp

Gurugram: In a major relief for hundreds of Indian families over 244 Indian nationals that were evacuated from Wuhan and stationed in the Army camp in Manesar has not found to infected with the Coronavirus. After being quarantined for over two weeks in the makeshift Army medical camp it will now be possible for over 200 Indian residents to now go back to their residences.



Despite being tested negative for the coronavirus, the Indian nationals have still been advised to exercise certain precautions and restrict their movement for at least two weeks to nullify any form of the risk that is involved.

A large number of the 244 Indian nationals who have not found to be infected with the virus are the students who had gone to study in China. There are also a lot of professionals and teachers also who were evacuated from China and now have not been found to be infected with the disease that has claimed over 1600 lives.

According to the patients who were admitted in the Army camp, the entire process of evacuation, being quarantined in Manesar to being discharged was an arduous process. Despite the difficulties faced by them the Indian nationals stationed in Manesar Army, medical camp expressed their gratefulness to the The Indian government, Indian Army and even the Chinese government for all the support.

The entire process of evacuation being undertaken by the Indian the government began in the last week of January when it was known that the coronavirus was a deadly disease that was infecting thousands of people in China.

In two phases over 400 Indian nationals were evacuated from Wuhan and brought to Manesar makeshift Army medical camp wherein they were kept under observation for over two weeks.

During this time there were a special diet, exercises that were prescribed to them by the Army doctors.