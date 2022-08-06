2,419 fresh cases & 2 deaths; positivity rate rises to 12.95%

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two more people died due to the disease, according to health department data.



It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease. Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

The fresh cases came out of 18,685 Covid tests conducted in the city on Thursday.

With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national Capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.

People letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are leading to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, experts said on Thursday, while stressing that these fluctuations also indicate that the disease is at the endemic stage.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.