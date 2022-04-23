24-year-old woman chased, stabbed to death in front of her children — accused identified

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Thursday, in broad daylight in Delhi's West Sagarpur area, police informed on Friday. The deceased was identified as Aarti, and the incident happened when she was taking her children from her house around 2.00 pm.



"A PCR call was received at Sagarpur police station regarding stabbing of a lady — Aarti in West Sagarpur area. Immediately on receipt of the information SHO/PS Sagarpur reached along with the staff at the spot and found that the injured lady was already taken to DDU hospital," police said, adding, "On enquiry, it was known that the injured was stabbed by accused while she was taking her children from her house around 2:10 pm today. The accused and victim Aarti used to live nearby in Sagarpur. After that, the victim moved to another place."

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital declared the victim to be brought dead.

According to the locals, Aarti was bleeding and lying on the road.

The deceased suffered injuries in her chest and thighs. Reportedly, local shopkeepers took her to the nearby DDU hospital on a scooty. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, police registered a case of murder. With the help of CCTV footage, the accused has been identified and a dedicated team is investigating further to nab the accused.