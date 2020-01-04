24-year-old man commits suicide
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Shakti Kumar, was a native of Begusarai in Bihar, they said.
On Saturday at around 11 am, Kumar's roommate, Ankit, informed police about the incident, a senior police officer said. Kumar was living with two other persons and preparing for Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) here, he said. A note was recovered from Kumar in which a woman's name is mentioned, the police said.
Kumar's friends informed police that he had a one-sided love affair with the woman, they said.
