24-year-old held for duping delivery boy

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a delivery boy working for a grocery store in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area by posing as a customer, police said on Saturday.



The accused has been identified as Vikash, a resident of Dakshinpuri. He was arrested on Friday, they said.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the store owner on Tuesday.

The complainant, Atul Bajaj, alleged that he received an order for some items to be delivered to D-126, Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

When his delivery boy reached near the house, he met Vikash, who claimed to be the driver of the house owner. The accused took the items from the delivery boy and Rs 1,700, the balance payment for the order, and left saying that he would be back with Rs 2,000, the officer said.

The delivery boy waited but nobody came back. Later, it was found that the residents of D-126, Lajpat Nagar had not placed the order, he added.