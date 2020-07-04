24 hrs, 5 shooting incidents, 3 dead in Capital

New Delhi: In five separate shooting incidents over the last 24 hours, three people have been killed in the national Capital. At least four other people are battling for their lives in various hospitals. In the first incident, two sisters were shot by two boys in South West Delhi's Kapashera on Thursday evening.



The two girls aged 15 and 13 received bullet injuries in the stomach and leg respectively. One of the boys was annoyed after the girl's family allegedly scrapped the engagement with him. It was then that he decided to barge into the house of the girl with his friend and shoot her. Both have been nabbed and the two girls are in a hospital.

The second incident was reported from Delhi's Rohini, where, in an alleged case of mistaken identity, gunmen shot dead the son of a retired Delhi police ASI on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Nitin Dalal.

"Nitin Dalal, son of a retired Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector was shot dead by some unknown persons. They came in a Santro car. Nitin was driving his brother's car when he was attacked. Neeraj, elder brother of Nitin, is in the property business." said DCP Rohini PK Mishra.

Since Nitin was driving his brother's car the police suspect it might be a case of mistaken identity where the gunmen mistook Nitin for his brother Neeraj.

In the third case, a 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead his mother after she scolded him for consuming alcohol in north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Friday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The 60-year-old woman, a resident of Bawana, received a bullet injury on her left eye and was declared brought dead, police said. The accused has been arrested and the weapon has been recovered.

In another case, a 40-year-old man was held by police for allegedly shooting a man dead in Karawal Nagar whom he suspected had an illicit relationship with his wife. Police said that both accused and deceased were good friends and were living in the same colony in Ghaziabad.

In the fifth case of shooting reported on Friday morning, three to four men entered B Block of Nand Nagri in North-East Delhi at around 11:45 am and fired at a 42-year-old businessman who has been identified as Naresh. Another man Pramod who was also standing in the lane received a bullet injury in the firing. Both are admitted to a hospital.