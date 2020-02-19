24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna & sewers, promises Satyendra Jain

New Delhi: Health minister Satyendra Jain said the AAP-led government will fulfil the promises made during the run-up to the Assembly polls. Jain who also holds Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under him for the next five years said the priority of the government will be to provide 24-hour water supply and cleaning of the river Yamuna and the sewers in the national Capital.



Jain will also handle the departments of Water, Industries, Public Works Department, Power, Home, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control in the current tenure.

He said: "You will consider cleaning of Yamuna when there is zero discharge of the sewer waste into the river. Our target is to reduce sewer waste by 25 per cent each year, then in three to four years we would have cleaned it properly."

"In health, as of now we have to deal with pending issues like the scaling up of the number of mohalla clinics which presently is at 450 now, we need to scale it up to above 1,000. There are 25 polyclinics as of now, we need to scale it up to 125. There are 26 hospitals on which we are currently working on, new hospitals are coming up and renovation of old ones are underway," added Jain.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday called a high-level meeting of all officials of Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to review ongoing projects. The WCD Department, which was earlier under the Deputy Chief Minister, is now allocated to Social Welfare minister Rajender Pal Gautam.

Chairing the meeting, Gautam said: "Women's safety, security and empowerment are the topmost priority areas of the government as promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Guarantee Card. In the next five years, we will work towards the empowerment of women in the Capital."