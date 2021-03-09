239 fresh cases in city, positivity rate rises to 0.50%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate rose to 0.50 per cent, the Health Department said.



The new cases came from 47,689 tests, including 35,968 RT-PCR tests and 11,721 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,803. Three new deaths took the toll to 10,924, according to the data.

The positivity rate stood rose to 0.50 per cent from 0.31 per cent a day before.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Meanwhile, over 35,700 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national Capital on Monday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the start of the inoculation exercise on January 16, as per official data.

In the age bracket of 60 and above, 20,123 people were vaccinated while in the 45-59 years age group, 2,710 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.