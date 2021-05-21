233 deaths as positivity dips to 5.5%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 3,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 233 fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 5.5 per cent, according to the health department.



According to the latest health bulletin, the new fatalities pushed the death toll from the novel Coronavirus infection in the city to 22,579.

The city recorded 3,231 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the daily count dipping to below 4,000-mark for the second consecutive day, it said.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths.

Meanwhile, Delhi's stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group will last less than a day and the city government will have to shut more than 150 vaccination centres on Friday, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday.

Delhi has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-44 years category so far, of which, 7.49 lakh doses had been utilised by Thursday morning.

We have already exhausted the Covaxin stock. The remaining Covishield doses will last less than a day for this category after Thursday evening, Atishi said while presenting the vaccination bulletin online.

Therefore, we will have to shut more than 150 vaccination centres meant for the 18-44 age group from Friday. We appeal to the central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately, she said.

Moreover, the ITBP, running the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, said on Thursday that it had received 150 GPS-enabled ventilators from the PMCARES fund, following which 150 ventilator beds are now functional at the centre.