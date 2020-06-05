23 yr old murder accused arrested

Our Correspondent



New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday said that they have arrested a murder accused from Dwarka district. Police identified the accused as Ajay (23).

Police said that on December 30,2019, the accused along with his associates had killed one Salman in Bindapur area. According to police, during the investigation the accused was arrested from Matiala area on May 4.

"Despite of active engagement in lockdown enforcement and other COVID-19 related tasks, the accused absconding in old heinous cases are also being tracked for their arrest to ensure safe society for the citizens after lockdown ends in the city," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Police said that Aja worked as a taxi driver but he was always short of money due to his addiction to liquor, costly cigarettes. He was arrested in an Arms Act case and was lodged in jail for two weeks. After release from the jail he started flaunting his clout among local criminals but he did not get much attention.

Last year, he, in a conspiracy with four others, stabbed Salman who was an obstacle to their criminal clout in the area. They had escaped after the murder. "He was hiding in MP and the lockdown and country wide lockdown helped him to hide. He had returned after seeing signs of ending the lockdown but he was trapped by police," police said.