23-yr-old man stabbed by his tenant's brother

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by the brother of his tenant in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on



Wednesday.

According to police, they received a PCR call on Tuesday at 11.17 pm from I-block, Sangam Vihar. The caller informed them that the brother of his tenant has stabbed him near his stomach with

a knife.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted injured Sohan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was treated. He was found having stab injuries and was discharged after the stitching and medical aid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh (20), is the brother of Sohan's tenant who stabbed him and fled the spot, the DCP said.

Police said Sohan asked Shahrukh, who was standing on stairs, to go inside, following which a quarrel broke out between them. Shahrukh, in an inebriated condition, stabbed the victim and fled away.

A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police

added.