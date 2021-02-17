23-yr-old activist Shiv Kumar's kin wait for news, yet to speak to him

New Delhi: Nearly one month after his arrest, Kisan Adhikar Sangathan activist Shiv Kumar's family is clueless about his condition and has not been able to speak to him since his arrest.



Kumar was picked up by Haryana Police, along with Dalit activist Nodeep Kaur, on January 16 for allegedly trying to "break into a factory in Kundli for illegal extortion under the garb of unpaid salaries of workers". The two have been for a while trying to mobilise industry workers to join the farmers'

agitation.

At his village in Sonepat's Devru, Shiv's father Rajbir said, "I have not been able to speak with him. Neither has the lawyer been able to speak with him. The last time we went, we were told that Shiv will finish 15 days quarantine period. But it has been more than a month and we have no idea how he has been."

The 55-year-old is a landless labourer and works in the fields. He along with his wife, who is not well, lives in a small house, along with their children. Shiv (23) has three sisters and one brother.

Speaking about Shiv, his father said that his son has finished his school education and did a small course after which he landed a job in a company. Kumar has always been in activism and has raised his voice for the labourers after he joined the organisation with Nodeep.

While Nodeep's family has been able to speak with her, Kumar's family has said that has not been the case with them. "It was important to raise awareness about Nodeep but it is disheartening that nothing is being said about Shiv. We do not how he is or what has happened with him," his father added.

The family has also alleged that Shiv's name has not been mentioned in the FIRs. "If that's the case, then why was he even picked up?" his friend asks. Speaking to Millenium Post, one of the lawyers who is fighting both Nodeep and Shiv's case said, "It is true that Shiv's name is not mentioned in any FIR. However, we are still working on the case. We are waiting to get Nodeep's bail from High Court after which we will start working on Shiv's case."

Shiv's friends, who have also been working for the labourers at Kundli said they assumed that their friend was also beaten up by the police as they were not being allowed to see him. "We have written a letter to the court demanding a medical examination of Shiv. We are assuming that he has been brutally beaten up. I went to give clothes to Shiv even then I was not allowed to see him," one of Shiv's friends said.

Shiv cannot see from his left eye. "He was quite young when his first operation took place. One of his eyes does not work at all. While he takes medicines for the other," Shiv's father said.

One of his friends said, "He has nothing with him. His medicines are also not with him. We found his glasses from his tent when we went to find him on January 16".

Meanwhile, Shiv's father said he is trying to find out whether his son is doing alright or whether he was hurt.

He smiles and says that his son will turn a year old today. "It is his birthday today and he is away from us," he said.