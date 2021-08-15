23-year-old's throat slit by loose kite-string





New Delhi: A 23-year-old man, on his bike near Dwarka, was killed after his throat was slit by a loose glass-coated kite string (manjha), at the Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri flyover.

The incident took place on the eve of Independence Day in the national capital and the deceased was identified as Saurabh Dahiya, a resident of Najafgarh of Dwarka district.

Reportedly, at the time of the incident, he was going to a relative's place in the Kanhaiya Nagar area of North-West Delhi. While he reached the flyover, his throat got entangled with kite string and was slit, police said. Later the city police confirmed that Dahiya was rushed to the nearby Saroj Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The city police also confirmed that a case has already been registered against the unknown person(s) in this regard and that they have started the investigation.

Ahead of this Independence Day, an order had been issued by the Delhi Police under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, banning the sale, use, and purchase of Chinese kite string and raids had already been conducted at several places here.

Moreover, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a nationwide ban on the use of glass-coated string (manjha) for flying kites, saying the sharp string poses a life risk to humans, animals, and birds.