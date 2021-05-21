23-year-old wrestler's post-mortem reveals brutal knee, limb injuries before killing blow

New Delhi: As Olympic wrestler and internationally acclaimed sportsperson Sushil Kumar continues to evade arrest in the murder case of a 23-year-old fellow wrestler Sagar at the Chatrasal Stadium here, the post-mortem report of the victim reveals the brutality of wrestlers' brawl, according to which, the victim's limbs were heavily bruised and lacerated, knees were targeted and the head was injured badly.



The report concluded that Sagar had died due to cerebral damage which was the result of blunt force trauma.

On the intervening night of May 4 and 5, Sagar was beaten brutally, allegedly by wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates, due to which he died. After the murder, Kumar fled the spot and till Wednesday, Delhi Police was unable to arrest him.

The police have secured a warrant for his arrest, declared a Rs 1 lakh reward for any information on his whereabouts and are continuing their search.

An internal examination of the Sagar's body indicated multiple reddish abrasions on the left upper limb and both knees. Multiple stitched lacerated wounds were found on both legs, frontoparietal region.

The report also stated that multiple reddish bruises were found on both upper limbs, back of chest, abdomen and both legs. "There was no injury seen to any muscles and cartilage," the report read.

The report further states that in the deceased's head there was sub-scalp bruising in the left temporoparietal region and brain matter was congested and edematous.

Narendra Dhankar, the deceased's uncle said there were multiple fractures in Sagar's body.

Sagar and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium. The clash took place allegedly over vacating a flat in the Model Town area. Sushil Kumar has been named in the FIR and the police have also claimed that they have video evidence of Kumar at the scene of the crime.

A local court has also denied anticipatory bail to Kumar, opining that he was the "main conspirator" in the case.

Significantly, the Delhi Police's case revealed that there was firing during the brawl as well. They have recovered two double-barrel guns, seven live cartridges of 12 bore, two wooden sticks and five vehicles from the accused in the case.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against the two-time Olympic medalist to prevent him from leaving the country.