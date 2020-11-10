23-year-old gangster dies in encounter with Gurugram Police

Gurugram: An encounter with Gurugram police in the wee hours of Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a 23-year-old gangster Rohit, who was fondly known as "lambu". Interestingly his death has also stirred a bit of controversy. According to Gurugram Police Rohit had sustained two bullet injuries on his leg and the reasons of his death are still under investigation. The law enforcement officials are waiting for the post mortem report to get the finer details on the reasons of his death.



Despite being young, Rohit - a resident of Kherki Dhaula - had dozens of cases of like murder, attempt to murder, burglaries, carjackings registered against him. Being one of the prominent members of the Bharti gang, the Gurugram Police had recently announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone who would provide leads or information about Rohit. An award of Rs 25,000 was also announced by the Faridabad Police for providing information about Rohit.

On Monday night, the crime branch of Gurugram Police got to know about the whereabouts of Rohit. Rohit was coming from Tauru to Gurugram city for committing a major crime, police said. There was also information that another dreaded gangster Satyendra Pathak was also accompanying him. A special team was formed by the Gurugram police to get hold of the criminals.

The information received by the Gurugram Police was right and at round 2:30 am both Rohit and Satyendra were seen travelling in a Maruti Swift car in the Naurangpur area. Their vehicle was directed to be stopped at one of the barricades in Naurangpur. The vehicle however did not stop and raced past the barricades.

When it was being followed, both Rohit and Satyendra began firing at the police. During the shootout, both Rohit and Satyendra received gunshot wounds on the leg and were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment where Rohit lost his life while Satyendra is receiving treatment. There were ten rounds exchanged between Gurugram Police and the two gangsters.

"Rohit was wanted not only by Gurugram Police but also by Faridabad Police for various criminal activities. He was also involved in the broad daylight killing of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhry. We are investigating the cause of the death of Rohit who had sustained gunshot injuries on his legs," said Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime) Gurugram.