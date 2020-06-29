23-year-old Delite Cinema security guard kills self

New Delhi: A 23-year-old security guard of a cinema hall in central Delhi's Daryaganj area allegedly killed himself in the theatre's switch room on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.



Police said a call was received that a person had killed himself at Delite Cinema on Asaf Ali Road, Daryaganj. The cinema hall has been closed since the lockdown but the security guards were deployed at the building.

On reaching the spot, a man was found hanging in the switch room of the cinema hall. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said no external injuries were found on the body, which has been shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College for post-mortem. The reason behind Kumar's extreme step is not yet known. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to sources, the guard slept on the third floor of the building and worked in shifts of day and night. The cops are still clueless as to what actually happened. Those from the nearby areas are also being questioned to get a clue about the reason for the suicide. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, they said.