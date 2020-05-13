23 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in paramilitary; total tally exceeds 785

New Delhi: About 23 fresh COVID-19 cases including 20 from Delhi were reported from paramilitary, taking tally to more than 785. According to the data, 11 personnel have recovered from the deadly virus whereas six personnel lost their lives due to Coronavirus. According to data, from BSF-9 cases, ITBP-2, CISF-5 cases and CRPF- 7 cases have been reported in last 24 hours.



"Five new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, all of them in a unit that guards the Delhi Metro. So far 24 men deployed in DMRC were affected from virus," the data shows.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 74 cases were reported from CISF, in which three personnel recovered and three died due to virus. So far there are 68 active cases in CISF, including 27 from Delhi, 32 are in Mumbai, 22 in Delhi, five each in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, and two in Greater Noida. A 55-year-old CISF official in Kolkata died of Coronavirus on Monday.

In BSF, nine new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking their tally to more than 285 cases.

"Six cases were reported from Delhi, one from Kolkata and two from Tripura," an official said, adding that so far three BSF personnel have recovered and two of its personnel died due to the deadly virus.

"All of them are under treatment in designated COVID healthcare hospitals," BSF official said. Over 120 BSF personnel are recovering from Coronavirus in Tripura. More than 145 cases were reported in Delhi and nearly dozen cases in Kolkata.

As many as seven new cases were reported from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). All the affected personnel were deployed in Delhi.

According to CRPF, since COVID-19 outbreak, 247 cases were reported in the force in which there are 243 active cases. Three of their men have recovered from virus whereas, a 55-year-old sub-inspector with the force died.

According to senior official, about 242 cases were reported from Delhi whereas four from Uttar Pradesh and one in Jammu and Kashmir. "We are taking precautions for the safety of our personnel," official said.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday said that their two personnel were tested COVID-19 positive.

According to the official, since Corona outbreak 159 personnel have been tested positive in which one was recovered. The affected personnel were deployed in law and order and other essential duties within Delhi.

The official further added that currently, 129 ITBP personnel, 28 from BSF, four from CRPF, one each from CISF and NSG, one civilian and four family members of ITBP personnel are getting treatment in CAPF referral hospital in Greater Noida and they are stable.

In Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) official, no new case was reported on Tuesday.

So far, 21 SSB personnel were tested positive of COVID-19 in which one personnel recovered on Tuesday.

All these cases are reported from Delhi and mostly from 25th battalion of SSB which guards important government installations including the SSB headquarters.