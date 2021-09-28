2.2K students start classes at Schools of Specialised Excellence across Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi government's 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) started classes on Monday with around 2,200 students with the government marking September 27 as the SoSE Foundation Day.



Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a live interaction with students and parents of all the 20 SoSEs and assured them of high-quality learning at the school.

The classes for the first batch of students started Monday with the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacting with the students and parents of all 20 SoSEs at the SoSE in the Kalkaji area. Of the 14,245 students who appeared for the aptitude test of SoSEs, close to 2,200 students have been admitted so far.

Students have been admitted in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High-end 21st Century Skills.

"We guarantee that the students passing out of SoSEs will have immense belief in themselves, they will be successful in whatever career they choose. Your marks are not your only criteria for success, your ability to think new and creatively is what will set you apart from others," he said.

While interacting with the students, the Deputy CM said that the students had cleared a highly competitive aptitude test to get admission in SoSEs, it is assured that they will have a good higher education and career. "Today, I want to assure the SoSE students and their parents that irrespective of the careers students will choose, they will have immense belief in themselves. And this is what SoSEs will prepare them for," he said.

The Minister further explained that the government's aim is to develop out-of-box, creative thinking skills in the students and that marks shouldn't be the only criteria for a student's success. "In this uncertain world, a student's ability to think new and creative is what will set him/her apart from others. Covid has shown us that the future world is going to be very uncertain. Hence, our students should be prepared to solve the challenges, which haven't even arisen yet. They should be ready for the kind of jobs, which haven't been created yet," he added.

Kalkaji's MLA Atishi, Director Education Udit Prakash, Principal Advisor to Director Education Shailendra Sharma and other education officials were present during the interaction at SoSE Kalkaji.