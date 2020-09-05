229 new cases in Gurugram, Noida adds 148 to its tally

Gurugram/Noida: Gurugram on Friday reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 12,750. 122 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 11,243. Significantly, no deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the total death toll from the contagious disease here at 135. There are 1,372 active patients, of which 1,206 are under home isolation. A total of 1,76,023 samples have been collected in Gurugram to date. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the district's infection tally to 8,481. The number of active cases stands at 1,188, showing a steady rise from 1,163 on Thursday, 1,114 on Wednesday, 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday. The district's death toll stands at 46. Also, 123 more patients have been discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 7,247.