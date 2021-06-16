228 fresh cases & 12 more deaths as docs raise alarm over crowding

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 228 Covid cases on Tuesday and 12 fatalities, the lowest since April 3, while the positivity rate was at 0.32 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued on Tuesday.



The national Capital had reported 10 fatalities on April 3.

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures. The national Capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

With the positivity rate remaining below one per cent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on Sunday announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from June 14. Delhi had reported 255 cases on Sunday, 213 cases on Saturday, 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday. The city had recorded 23 deaths on Sunday, 28 on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent on Sunday, 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

As many as 364 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, with recoveries again outnumbering the fresh infections in a single day.

The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 71,291, including 48,452 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. The cumulative case tally stands at 14,31,498, while the total number of fatalities stand at 24,851. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 3,078, of which 841 are in home isolation. As many as 14,03,569 patients have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged till now. Out of 23,960 beds in hospitals, only 1,819 are occupied.

As many as 60,949 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 40031, who were administered the first dose.

A total of 61,47,977 people have been vaccinated till now, including 14,63,819 who have been inoculated with both the doses, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, with close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock, doctors on Tuesday cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.

The remarks from many doctors at leading government or private facilities here come after visuals of various crowded markets surfaced in reports and on social media, showing Covid-appropriate behaviour not being followed by many people, like wearing of masks or maintaining social distance.