2,244 new cases; CM says hospitalisation lowering

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 2,244 new COVID-19 cases with daily cases seeing a slight rise once again, taking the total tally here to nearly 1 lakh at 99,444. The Delhi government said that the Capital currently has 25,038 active cases, of which 15,564 are under home isolation.



Meanwhile, the Capital has maintained a stable rate of hospitalisation among COVID-19 patients, with 5,356 patients in the hospital as of Sunday's numbers. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated this feat in a tweet and said the number of patients in hospital has gone down and there are 9,900 COVID beds currently vacant. As of Sunday, Delhi has 9,945 vacant COVID-19 beds.

"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free," he tweeted.

However, with 63 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 fatalities here have reached 3,067. Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 71,339 with 3,038 fresh recoveries reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city has reached 6,43,504 tests, of which 23,136 were conducted in the last 24 hours. As per Sunday's bulletin, 9,873 RT-PCR tests and 13,263 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

In addition, the Delhi government announced that it had successfully ramped up ICU facilities in the Capital as it said ICU beds in its hospitals had been tripled. The number of ICU beds has increased from 60 to 180 in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, from 45 to 120 in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, and from 31 to 66 in GTB Hospital by July 5, according to officials. "With an increase in the ICU beds, the fatality rate in Delhi is expected to further reduce due to enhanced capacity to take care of critical patients,"

a Delhi govt statement said.