22-year-old woman pushed to death from 3rd floor of building

Noida: Following the death of a 22-year old woman after falling off the third floor of the building under Sector 49 area, the Noida police have arrested a man for allegedly pushing her to death and then trying to flee away with her body. Police said that the accused was forcing the woman to be in a relationship with him for which the victim had denied.



As per police, the arrested accused has been identified as Gaurav (24), a native of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and lived at a rented house in Hoshiyarpur area under Sector 49 police station jurisdiction. Police acted upon the information about a woman falling from the terrace of a building but at first they could not find the body.

"When police team reached the spot, they found that the woman was taken to a hospital by the accused who identified himself as her brother at the hospital. The information about the hospital was gathered and police started to trace the accused and victim," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

Later police found that the accused was not her brother and the two were in a relationship for nearly five years.

"As per the information shared to us by the victim's family members, the two were into a relationship but the woman wanted to get separated with the accused

but he kept following her. The family alleged that Gaurav

had pushed her to death and police started to trace him" added Dwivedi.

The officer further informed that the accused had fled with her body to Ghaziabad and was going towards Meerut when he was nabbed.

"With the help of surveillance team, police traced the accused and he was nabbed from Ghaziabad. It was found that the woman had filed a complaint earlier with the police where both families were called and the youth had accepted his mistake of following the girl. He was arrested but was released after he accepted that he would not bother her again," the ADCP further said.

Police investigations have revealed that the accused was forcing her to stay in touch with him, however, the girl refused following which he pushed her off. He also revealed that the two were in a live-in relationship and had met while working at an LIC office. Earlier the two had a fight following

something and the girl had stopped talking to her, said police officials.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed)

of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the SC/ST act.