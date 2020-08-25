22-year-old man nabbed for running over traffic cop in city

new delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man on charges of alleged attempt to murder of a police traffic police officer, days after the accused allegedly ran his car over the latter, in Faridabad.



On August 17, ASI Mahabir Singh along with his staff was checking vehicles at Raghubir Nagar here, before, at 5:30 PM, when he saw a Hyundai i-20 approaching and signaled it to stop. However, when the driver tried to flee, Singh again signaled the car which finally ground to a halt. Once he approached the car, the driver ran him over.

During investigation, a police team analysed CCTV footage and tried to get the details of the suspect's car. Later, they managed to identify the car which was found registered in the name of one Bijender, whose mobile number was obtained. However, the number was allegedly registered in the name of one Sailendra, but both of them were untraceable.

At Hyundai Service Centre at Peera Garhi, police found that the car was serviced at a centre in Gurgaon in 2019, where it was revealed that the servicing was done at a centre in Faridabad.

At the centre in Faridabad, it was found that one Sushil Gupta had got the servicing done, who later told police that he was the first owner of the vehicle, which he sold out to one United Automobiles Mahindra in an exchange offer. Later, it was revealed that the vehicle was further sold out to one Sai Motors, which revealed that the vehicle was purchased by Bijender.

After scanning one of Bijender's mobile numbers, it was found that it belonged to one Anand Pandey, who disclosed that he was a car dealer and Bijender purchased the car from Sai Motors through one Anand Singh. After being traced, Singh stated that Bijender sold the car to one Monu, who informed police that he sold out the car to one Rajesh Beniwal.

Further, Beniwal stated that he sold out the car through one Pandit Ji to one Sachin, who later disclosed that about a month ago, he sold it to his friend Amandeep.

After scanning his call details, Amandeep's location on the day of the incident was traced near the accident spot. During inquiry, it was found that the accused did not return to his village for the past three to four days and was living with his in-laws.

After laying a trap, the accused was arrested and the offending vehicle was seized. Amandeep confessed that he crushed the officer under his car in a fit of rage when he asked him to stop the

vehicle.