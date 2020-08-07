22-year-old man beaten to death on suspicion of theft

new deLhi: A 22-year-old man was beaten to death by two brothers on suspicion of theft in north-west Delhi with police saying on Thursday that they had arrested both the accused in the case.



The Delhi Police said that they received information about the victim being carried in a truck from the outer north district on August 2. One official said that the man was purportedly caught by the siblings in Azadpur Mandi as they suspected the man of stealing cash and mobile phone from a truck.

Police said that he was caught by two brothers Sandeep (32) and Sanjeev (30) both are natives of Himachal Pradesh and were truck drivers. "They had beaten him to allegedly get their stolen articles back. They had kept him in the truck after tying his hands and legs," the official said.

According to police, the brothers were on their way to Himachal Pradesh when Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rajesh of the traffic circle Burari noticed the truck near Siraspur Gurudwara on GTK Road. He made a PCR call and staff of Badli police station had taken the person to BSA Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case under sections 365, 302,34,201 IPC was registered at Mahendra Park police station. The deceased has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Haiderpur village in northwest Delhi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "We have registered a case under section 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of Indian Penal Code at Mahendra Park police station and both the accused drivers have been arrested and sent to jail."