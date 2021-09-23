22 of 35 e-vehicle charging stations ready, says SDMC

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been granted permission to start e-vehicle charging stations at 35 locations as part of its electric vehicle policy. The civic body has already set up various such stations around South Delhi and is now working to allow more stations for the people's convenience.



Some locations for the upcoming stations are Andrews Ganj, Safdarjung, Lajpat Nagar, Panchseel, Nehru Place, Raj Nagar, Pamposh Enclave, Malai Mandir and Munira among others. Almost all locations are facing flyovers like Dhaula Kuan, Modi Mill, DND and R&R flyover.

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited has been given permission to set up the charging stations for two-wheelers at the 35 stations right now. Currently, 22 of the stations are already set up and the others will be completed by December, according to Deputy Commissioner Prem Shankar Jha.

Other agencies for the electric vehicle charging station project include Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited.

According to senior officials, the SDMC will not bear any cost on the account of setting up the charging stations. The agency will bear all such expenses on its own. The agencies will

however pay SDMC an amount of Rs 1.00 per KWh of energy dispensed for charging electric vehicles to cover the rental charges for the land provided by the civic body.

Each agency will be allowed to set up its own prices for the charging of vehicles. All charging stations will carry EV supply equipment, charger management system, CCTV cameras, LED screens and meter boxes. Plans to include drinking water and WIFI are also being currently made, officials aware of developments said.