2,116 people were killed on being hit by trains in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Recently accessed data from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has revealed that in 2019, around 2,116 people were killed on being hit by trains in Delhi and National Capital Region. In January this year alone, 147 people were killed.



According to the data, a total of 2,659 incidents took place in 2019 whereas, in the first month of this year, a total of 184 such incidents were reported.

According to the Delhi Division of RPF, the highest number of fatalities were reported from Faridabad, where about 167 people were killed after being run over by trains in a total of 235 cases that were reported. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner AN Jha said that they have recently conducted an area-wise analysis to know where there is need of fencing and boundary walls.

"After identifying the area, the process for building boundary walls has been initiated," he said. In Panipat, 182 people died and 187 incidents were reported last year. "In Shahdara, 162 cases took place in which 100 people died whereas in Gurugram 126 died in 153 incidents," the data revealed.

According to the RPF, in Jind-135 people, Rohtak-146 people, Meerut-123, Adarsh Nagar-117, Shakur Basti-102 people were killed after being hit by trains. Officials said that there are several reasons behind deaths on railway tracks which include trespassing, violating safety and cautionary instructions, avoiding over-bridges, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets when crossing railway tracks.

Security Commissioner Harish Papola said that they take action against the trespassers under section 147 of the Railways Act. "We also create awareness among slum dwellers living near tracks and passengers to not use tracks for crossing," Papola said.

In the heart of the Capital, at New Delhi station, 47 people have died in 85 incidents whereas 96 deaths were reported in the Old Delhi railway station area in 109 incidents. In Anand Vihar railway station area as many as 40 cases were reported in which 39 people died, the data shows, adding that from the area of Delhi Cantt Railway Station 83 cases were reported in which 67 died and 33 people died in 46 cases reported from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

"In Ghaziabad railway station area 76 incidents were reported in which 40 people died. In Palwal-93 people and Sonipat-96 people died in over 200 incidents," the data shows. Over 200 people died in other railway stations in Delhi-NCR.