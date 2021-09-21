211 dengue cases this year so far, 53 of them reported in last 1 week

New Delhi: Over 50 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the last one week, taking the total count this year to more than 210, according to a civic report released on Monday. In this month alone, 87 cases have been recorded till September 18, which is about 41 per cent of the cumulative cases.



The number of dengue cases for January 1-September 18 period is also the highest this year since 2019 when the count had stood at 217 in that same duration. According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations last week, 158 cases of dengue were recorded till September 11 this year. So, 53 fresh cases have been logged in one week.

Seventy-two cases were reported in the month of August, according to the report. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. At least 211 cases have been reported this year till September 18, according to the civic report issued on Monday.

The month-wise distribution of cases are — January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16), it said. In the previous years, the cases in the same period were — 1,375 (2016), 1,465 (2017), 343 (2018), 217 (2019) and 172 (2020), according to the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said. According to the civic report released on Monday, 86 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till September 18 this year.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases — especially in light of the one in UP's Ferozabad and the mystery fever killing children in South Haryana villages.

Dengue cases reported in the Capital till date are "under control" and the government is prepared to handle any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said.