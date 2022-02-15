21-year-old undertrial sodomised in Delhi jail

New Delhi: A 21-year-old undertrial lodged in the Mandoli prison complex here was sodomised last week, allegedly by his fellow inmates at Jail number 12, officials said on Monday. A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, they added.

According to police, the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital informed them about the abuse survivor — an undertrial prisoner lodged in Mandoli Jail No-12 — on February 9. Police said a medico-legal case about unnatural sexual assault on the survivor emerged which took place inside the jail premises on February 8 at about 4 am. The inmate was discharged from the hospital after the medical examination and further treatment, a senior police officer said.

Based on his statement recorded on the jail premises and circumstances, a case was registered on February 10 under section 377 (sexual act against the order of nature) of the Indian Penal Code at Harsh Vihar police station, he said.

"The abuse survivor has named two of his co-inmates as the accused and the investigation is in the initial stage," he added. The jail authorities have also initiated a probe into the matter and said a case has been registered at the local police station.