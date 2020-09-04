21-year-old DU student arrested for harassing girl out of revenge

new delhi: A 21-year-old Delhi University student was arrested for harassing a girl in South Delhi area. Police said that he wanted to take revenge from victim.



Police identified the accused as Umesh Kumar. He harassed a lady complainant by uploading her photo, mobile number with dirty, obscene comments on fake Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the complaint was filed by a lady at Neb Sarai police station alleging therein that she is a college student and someone had created her multiple profiles on Instagram and Facebook by using her photo and mobile number with dirty and obscene comments on it.

"After the obscene posts were posted on the social media platforms, she was being continuously harassed by anonymous phone calls from different numbers. The unknown persons were talking in filthy language and asking for other favours," he said. Due to such act of the alleged person on social media platforms, the victim was suffering from mental trauma and harassment.

After the registration of case, the team of cyber cell under inspector Ajit Kumar started their investigation. With the help of technical surveillance, location of the accused was zeroed down. The team laid a trap and apprehended an accused from Sangam Vihar

The accused disclosed that he was friends with the victim's elder sister. In March 2020, when his friendship ended, he suspected that it had something to do with the victim. Thereafter, he started harassing her by creating her fake profiles with obscene posts and comments. He is pursuing graduation from DU.