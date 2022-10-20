21 street children given admission to civic body-run school, says MCD

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has admitted 21 children who were involved in begging to MCD Primary School, Nizamuddin in the Central Zone with the help of SPYM NGO.



As per MCD, these children with their parents were living under Lodhi Road Flyover and were beggers. Giving push to G's direction regarding rehabilitation of destitute on roadside, This coordinated drive was taken

by MCD.

Under this drive 30 children were identified from this area. However, only 21 children were eligible to get admitted in the schools. The admission ceremony was attended by Addl Commissioner AA Tazir, DC, Central Zone, Danish Ashraf and other officials of Central Zone. They encouraged these children and distributed school bags along with

stationery kits.

Tazir informed that MCD is making all the efforts to provide quality primary education to all the children.

He interacted with the parents and told them about the importance of education in life. Parents of these children were also given advice not to drop them from school and if they are willing they could be linked with a self help group for micro entrepreneurship.