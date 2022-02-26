21 primary schools in East Delhi to be upgraded as 'model schools'

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to upgrade 21 primary schools under its jurisdiction into model schools keeping the new education policy with the aim of providing quality education in mind.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal explained that more than 2 lakh students are admitted in 354 EDMC schools and it is important to ensure that they provide quality education to all those children.Various positive efforts are being made to provide better primary education to these children. In this direction it has been decided that some schools of EDMC should be developed as model schools.



Aggarwal said that smart classes will be developed in these model schools, fully equipped with smart boards and other essentials. There will be a special focus on English medium schools and playgrounds will also be developed in them. Aggrawal informed that CCTV cameras will be installed for the safety and positive monitoring of the children. Primary schools of Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Dilshad Garden, Geeta Colony, Karawal Nagar, Yamuna Vihar etc are to be developed as model schools.

