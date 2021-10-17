21 new cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.04%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 21 fresh cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Two fatalities due to COVID-19 have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2 and 10, according to official data.

Only five Covid-related fatalities were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,089.

On Saturday, 21 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, 26 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

On Thursday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to official data.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,39,358. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 48,870 tests — 43,504 RT-PCR and 5,366 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.