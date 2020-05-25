21 new cases in Noida, total 345

Noida-Ghaziabad: A total of 21 positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 345. Officials said that more results have come up from Zee media and OPPO company and a total of eighteen employees have come up to be positive from these companies. Meanwhile, nine positive patients have also been discharged from the hospitals on Sunday after getting successfully cured.



As per health officials, a total of 11 employees from OPPO company, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer and factory of whose is located in Kasana area of Greater Noida, have come up to be positive with Covid-19 on Sunday. "Out of the 11 patients, 6 patients belong to Gautam Buddh Nagar while 5 patients have been cross notified and they belonged to other districts," said a senior administrative officer.

Seven more employees of Zee media office in sector 16A have been tested positive on Sunday. "All patients were in institutional quarantine and six of them belong to GB Nagar district while one patient has been cross notified to Delhi. They all have been shifted to quarantine at hospitals in the district," the officer added.

Meanwhile, nine patients from various areas of the district were also tested positive. These patients were suffering from influenza and were tested positive later.

In Ghaziabad, a total of nine positive Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday taking the total number to 217. Officials said that seven positive patients were discharged from hospital after getting cured and till Sunday, 175 out of the total 217 positive patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals in Ghaziabad.