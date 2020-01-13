21 lakh Gurugram passengers used city bus service in Dec

Gurugram: 2019 proved to be a good year for the Gururgam Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) the public agency that operates the city bus service is popularly known as Gurugraman.



A total of 21 lakh passengers used the services of Gurugraman in December 2019. The figures were an increase of four times from 4.91 lakhs that used the bus service on January 19. Moreover, the Gurugraman buses carried a total of 1.48 crore passengers in 2019.

According to officials, there are plans to 400 more buses in the city. Despite the success of the Gurugram city bus service, other mediums of transportation like private bus services and shared auto systems also have a large number of passengers

The GMBCL is jointly operated by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

To increase the ridership further, the public officials want to popularise the use of smart cards and encourage cashless travel among the commuters. An app for the city bus service has also been designed wherein passengers can track the movement of their bus route on a real-time basis. Work has also started to improve the bus stands so that more passengers can use the bus services.

There are a total of 14 routes on which the Gurugram bus service operates. In this Route 212 (from Basai to Huda City Centre and back) sees the most number of passengers. Other important routes include route 134 (from IFFCO Chowk to IMT Manesar), route 112 (from Sector 56 to Gurugram Railway station) and Route 111 (from Huda City Centre to Bhondsi).

In addition to the present routes, there are also plans to run Gurugraman services to Delhi and other neighbouring cities around Gurugram.

Currently, Gurugram city bus service is running 129 buses on 12 routes in a bid to improve the public transport network in the city.