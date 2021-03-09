21 in sr leadership & no women SHOs

New Delhi: On International Women's Day, the Delhi Police, in a bid to show how integral women are to the force, put in efforts to maximise their visibility across all spheres of policing from roads to police stations. The Delhi Police have said that over 10,000 of their 80,000-strong force (around 13 per cent) are women.



However, the number of women in leading positions at the Delhi Police seemingly reduces as one goes up the ranks. Out of over 100 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Additional DCPs, Additional CPs, Joint CPs and Special CPs, only 21 are women which comes out to around 17 per cent.

And significantly, across the 15 district jurisdictions of the Delhi Police, not one police station out of a total of over 170, has a woman Station House Officer.

However, one official said, "At the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), there is a woman SHO. Meanwhile, women cells in districts handled by women officers."

"We have additional SHOs but no woman SHO leading police stations in 15 districts," the official said.

The Delhi Police have six ranges, 15 districts, 71 subdivisions, 209 police stations which includes 178 territorial, seven railway unit police stations, 16 Metro unit police stations, two at IGIA, six police stations of specialised units.

While the maximum number of women in the Delhi Police are posted as Constables at around 7,400, they reduce in numbers up the ranks. Over 20,000 Head Constables in the force, nearly 810 are women (3.9 per cent); more than 6,800 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 636 are women (9.24 per cent; of more than 6,600 Sub-Inspectors, around 930 are women (14 per cent); of the 1,392 Inspectors, 104 are women (7.4 per cent); of over 60 DCPs and Addl DCPs, 15 are women (23.8 per cent); of more than 2O Addl CPs, over 15 Joint CPs and around 17 Special CPs, two of each rank are women (8.6 per cent, 12.5 per cent, 11.76 per cent). These figures are current up to March 1 this year.

One official said for promotion, a screening committee, depending upon ranks of officers, police personnel, are constituted and then they check credentials of the police personnel or officer who is to be promoted.

Meanwhile, from time-to-time, the city police have come up with out-of-turn promotions for outstanding work. Last year, city police issued an order that any constable or head constable who found at least 50 missing children aged below 14 (of whom at least 15 children must be younger than eight years) in a year would be eligible for an out-of-turn promotion.

Last year, Head Constable Seem Dhaka became the first cop in Delhi to receive an out-of-turn promotion for tracing as many as 76 missing children in under three months. The Delhi Police had said, "The women police personnel are working with the male counterparts shoulder to shoulder in all the spheres of policing."