21 FIRs registered for violation of model code of conduct

NEW DELHI: As many as 21 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violation of model code of conduct, an official of a poll body in Delhi said on Monday. Talking to reporters, the CEO spokesperson nodal officer Subhodh Rawat said 84 FIRs have far been registered under the Arms Act.



Till date 84 FIR's have been registered under Arms Act, in which 91 persons have been arrested and 109.30 Kg . Narcotics and drugs have been seized respectively.

Besides it, 4 cases have been recorded against the violation in other cases such as misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meeting and gratification of

electors.

Nearly 97 numbers of unlicensed arms, weapons and 154 numbers of cartidges,explosives have been seized.

Whereas, 2152 licensed arms deposited, 1091 persons have been booked under various sections of Crpc and 24687 persons have been booked under the Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures and cash of Rs 4,22,000 has been seized.

According to the CEO statements, 1091 persons booked under various sections of CrPC and 24687 persons booked under DP

Act.

Rawat further said that over 3.76 lakh hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from across the city.

Out of these 1,387 have been removed from the area under New Delhi Municipal Council, 32,035 from east Delhi, 8,321 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,48,864 from South Delhi and 1,85,829 from North Delhi, he said.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.