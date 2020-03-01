20th edition of LGs cup culminates successfully in Qutab Golf Club

New Delhi: The twentieth edition of the Lt Governor's Golf cup organised by DDA in Qutab Golf Course concluded with Rohit Jhawar winning the cup. JS Chaudhary was the runner up.



In the ladies category, Amita Jalta was the winner, Neelam Pratap Rudy was the Runner's up. Speaking on the occasion the LG Anil Baijal, Delhi impressed upon the overwhelming response the tournament had got with the participation of over 700 golfers.

The desire of the golfers who could not take part in the tournament was the testimony to the fact that the popularity of the tournament has been on the rise. Appreciating the efforts of the DDA staff in conducting the golf tournament of this magnitude he wished them well for future tournaments. The Lt. Governor's Golf Cup 2020 was organiSed from February 22, 23 and February 29 and March 1 at Qutab Golf Course in Lado Sarai. The tournament which is an annual event was instituted in 2001.

This well maintained Golf Course is the first Public Golf Course in the country and is very popular because of its affordability and accessibility. The low fee structure and Pay and Play facility available at the course has brought the game to the masses.

According to DDA, state of art driving range is under construction and will be functional very soon. It will be a range on two levels with 28 hitting bays.

In addition, this driving range will have a number of facilities like a teaching room, simulator room, fitting room, and a pro shop. For guests in waiting, there will be an air-conditioned coffee shop.

The range will have a night usage facility with floodlights. There will also be an artificial turf putting Arena.