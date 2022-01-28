20K Delhi govt classrooms to soon have smart boards, says Deputy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that their government is planning to introduce smart boards in as many as 20,000 of its classrooms for students in its pursuit of making sure government schools in the city are world-class.



The procedure has already been kicked off with the Shaheed Amir Chand Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at Shankaracharya Marg having installed such boards in 16 of its classrooms.

Sisodia, who on Tuesday visited the school for a brief inspection, said that the classrooms are being furnished with state-of-the-art technology that will streamline the process of regular teaching and learning and will also make the children more invested in their daily classes.

The smartboards coupled with modern cameras for recording the classes will be of huge help for both students and teachers who can access them for educational purposes and to revisit classes. He also stressed the fact that their government had constructed more than 20,000 classrooms across its schools to show their commitment towards bettering the public education system.

With the introduction of these new amenities, a special training program will also be provided to all the teachers to maximize the use of smartboards and improve the quality of education, Sisodia added.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister in Delhi, said that public education infrastructure in the city had undergone a massive change in the last five to six years and is now regarded as "world-class". He said this was a long way from where schools were before they formed the government — when schools did not have benches and proper blackboards.