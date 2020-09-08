2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 1.93L

New Delhi: As North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Monday announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the Delhi and District Cricket Association ordered the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to be shut down after an employee tested positive, the city reported 2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.93 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,599, authorities said.



Thirty-two fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

A total of 22,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours — 7,804 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 15,150 rapid antigen tests.

The number of tests conducted was lower than the average number of 36,000 tests being conducted since September 3, according to data.

The positivity rate stood at 9.04 per cent while the recovery rate was at 87 per cent.

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in 72 days. It was the first time since June 26 that the cases had crossed the 3,000-mark.

On Sunday, 29 fatalities were reported. On Saturday, 25 deaths due to the disease were reported and the daily case count was 2,973.

The number of active cases on Monday stood at 20,543, a minor decline from Sunday's figure of 20,909.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

Barring August 31, when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since August 30, daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.As many as 1,68,384 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, it said, adding that the total number of cases stands at 1,93,526, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones has increased to 1,114, up from 1,076 the previous day.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count.