207 more deaths, 1,550 fresh Covid cases in city

New Delhi: The Capital on Monday reported 1,550 new Covid-19 infections in the city, the lowest daily rise in cases since March 27, even as 207 more people were reported to have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll here to 23,409.



And even as the Delhi government attempts to increase testing once again, despite the low numbers, the positivity rate in the city has been on a consistent decline for the last two weeks.

According to Monday's health bulletin, the daily positivity rate was at 2.52 per cent, the second consecutive day that it has remained below 3 per cent. The city had conducted a little over 61,000 tests in the concerned 24-hour period.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths, and 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, while the tally on Friday was 3,009 with 252 deaths. On Saturday, it fell further to 2,260 cases.

Delhi's fourth wave has waned-off almost as rapidly as it picked up pace, with the positivity rate coming down to below 5 per cent within a month of the second-wave induced lockdown.

And while the active caseload of over 1 lakh patients had taken the city's health infrastructure to its breaking point and beyond, this has now come down to around 24,500 and has been consistently declining for the last few days, when recoveries have outnumbered new infections.